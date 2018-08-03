Suspect in murder of rich sweetheart seen in Cambodia





Bangkok police confirmed on Thursday that murder suspect Atsaya Chaipa, 33, was seen on camera at a hotel in Cambodia on the night of July 27, less than a day after allegedly killing his rich girlfriend and employer in Bangkok.

Pol Maj Gen Teerapong Wongratpitak, commander of Metropolitan Police subdivision 4, said on Thursday the suspect was seen at the hotel with another person.

