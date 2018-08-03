Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Bangkok

Suspect in murder of rich sweetheart seen in Cambodia

By TN / August 3, 2018

Bangkok police confirmed on Thursday that murder suspect Atsaya Chaipa, 33, was seen on camera at a hotel in Cambodia on the night of July 27, less than a day after allegedly killing his rich girlfriend and employer in Bangkok.

Pol Maj Gen Teerapong Wongratpitak, commander of Metropolitan Police subdivision 4, said on Thursday the suspect was seen at the hotel with another person.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close