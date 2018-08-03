Front view of Central Lat Phrao in Bangkok
Bangkok

Well-known Thai businesswoman found bludgeoned to death in Bangkok hotel room

By TN / August 3, 2018

Police are on the hunt for a man suspected of murdering his boss — a local real estate notable — at a hotel room in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao area.

Thitima “Cherry” Tangwibunphanit, 39, was found dead yesterday afternoon, lying face-down on a bed at an unnamed hotel on Praditmanutham Soi 19.

Full story: coconuts.co

By Coconuts Bangkok

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close