Well-known Thai businesswoman found bludgeoned to death in Bangkok hotel room





Police are on the hunt for a man suspected of murdering his boss — a local real estate notable — at a hotel room in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao area.

Thitima “Cherry” Tangwibunphanit, 39, was found dead yesterday afternoon, lying face-down on a bed at an unnamed hotel on Praditmanutham Soi 19.

Full story: coconuts.co

By Coconuts Bangkok

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article