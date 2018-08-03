Mongolians Accused of Pickpocketing Bangkok Tourists





BANGKOK — Three Mongolian men were charged with pickpocketing and credit card fraud Thursday after being arrested at BTS Chit Lom.

Okhinsuren Bayarsaikhan, Tseddenbal Oyunbold and Indermaa Ganbold, all in their 30s, were accused of stealing 300,000 baht in various currencies from tourist areas last month, much of which allegedly went to purchasing iPhone Xs. They have been charged with pickpocketing and credit card fraud.

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich

Khaosod English

