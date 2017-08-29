Tuesday, August 29, 2017
Home > Bangkok > BTS fares increased

BTS fares increased

Bangkok Skytrain
TN Bangkok 0

BANGKOK, 29th August 2017 (NNT) –Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTS) has announced an increase in fares on both the Sukhumvit and Silom lines from 15-42 baht to 16-44 baht starting this October 1.

President of BTS Surapong Laoha-anya said today that from October 1, 2017 onward, the company will be increasing the fares on 23.5 kilometers of its rail network. The distance, which includes both the Sukhumvit line from Mo Chit to On Nut and the Silom line from the National Sports Stadium to Taksin Bridge, will see fares increase from 15-42 baht to 16-44 baht. The hike does not extend to additional stations on both lines.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau Of Thailand

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Purple Line skytrain extension opens trial run

Bangkok Chonburi Motorway

Toddler saved after mum makes video of hanging attempt

Madonna Rebel Heart Tour in Bangkok on February 9 and 10

Leave a Reply