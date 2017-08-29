Tuesday, August 29, 2017
Bangkok bus conductors face early retirement

The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) is introducing a two-billion-baht early retirement scheme targeting 2,000 bus conductors by 2019, says BMTA deputy director Yuk Charupum.

Now serving as BMTA acting director, Mr Yuk said the early retirement package aims to hand out one million baht to each bus conductor entering the programme, as the agency soon plans to install automated common ticketing systems in buses, making conductors redundant.

