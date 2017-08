Retailers of low-cost goods in Prachin Buri have asked provincial authorities to investigate a recent raid on several shops by four bogus policemen in uniform who seized what they termed counterfeit items and demanded “protection” money.

Thirty business operators on Tuesday asked Deputy Governor Pol Colonel Ronnapop Porn-arun whether even real police are authorised to conduct such searches and seizures.

Full story: The Nation

By Saichon Noodaeng

The Nation