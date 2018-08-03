Phetchabun-Phitsanulok road
North

Landslides force closure of road to popular Phu Tub Berk

By TN / August 3, 2018

The highways office in Phetchabun province has ordered the closure of the road leading to Phu Tub Berk mountainous resort village for major repairs after more cracks from landslides were found on the road, making it unsafe for motorists.

Workers with heavy machines on Sunday filled up cracks at four points of the road, Highway 2331, in Ban Doi Nam Piangdin, Tambon Ban Nern of Lok Kao district and opened the road to traffic. However, more serious cracks were later found, forcing the highways office to close the road again on Monday for major repairs.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

