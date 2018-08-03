Police intercept Phuket meth delivery by bus parcel service





PHUKET: Police arrested a man yesterday (Aug 1) after he arrived at the Phuket Bus Terminal 1, off Phang Nga Rd in Phuket Town, to collect an envelope delivered from Bangkok by bus. The parcel contained a mobile phone that had 4.36 grams of of crystal meth (ya ice) packed inside.

Acting on a tip-off from an undercover agent, a team of Narcotics Suppression Bureau officers at Phuket City Police led by Capt Teerasak Narasri set up a stakeout at the bus terminal, waiting for their suspect to arrive.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

