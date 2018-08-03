Mae Klong River in Samut Songkhram
Isan

Red flags erected along Chi River banks in Yasothon

By TN / August 3, 2018

Yasothon authorities have erected red flags along the banks of the Chi River which runs through the province as a warning for residents to take precautions as the river has overflowed into low-lying areas and its tributaries.

Water in the river has continued to rise. The volume of water in the Yasothon Dam on Friday morning was 29 centemetres higher than yesterday.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close