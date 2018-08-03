Floods impact Nakhon Phanom, Roi Et, Sakon Nakhon





NAKHON PANOM, 2nd August 2018 (NNT) – High water levels throughout the northeast have resulted in the road to Baan Pak Bang village in Na Kae district of Nakhon Phanom being severed.

Up to 400 meters of the dirt road has been submerged under rapidly moving water, which is endangering the low lying village. The waters are from Sakon Nakhon province and usually drain into the Mekong River. Floods occurs annually but are usually less severe due to the Mekong River being lower and allowing for drainage.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article