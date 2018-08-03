Thai, Indian Infantry Troops Prepare for Annual Training Exercise





Thailand and India will launch a 14-day combined military exercise codenamed “Maitree 2018” next week to share techniques about fighting insurgencies and terrorism, a military official said Thursday.

The Thai Army’s 11th Infantry Division will host the annual exercise in Meuang District of Chachoengsao province from Aug. 6 to 19. The two countries will each send 50 troops to participate.

“We expect the Thai Army to successfully exchange military values with India and make use of many drills in real-life cooperation,” Maj. Gen. Worayuth Kaewwiboonphan, the division commander, told BenarNews.

The first Maitree, whose name means good relationship, was held in Thailand’s southern province of Krabi in 2016 and the next year in Himachal Pradesh, India.

“We aim to foster relations of the two armies, share experiences and techniques at the infantry company level,” Worayuth said. “In addition, each of us would rehearse anti-national terrorism operation and then exchange techniques and improve performance.”

Worayuth met with Indian Col. Vijay Singh Mehta in late May at the 11th Infantry Division in Chachoengsao on the outskirt of Bangkok to plan the exercise.

Worayuth said non-commissioned and commissioned officers will be involved in the training.

Activities will include sessions in Thai boxing, reconnaissance and scouting, ambush, day- and night-fire drills, raids, search-and-destroy and airborne evacuation missions.

Full story: BenarNews

Araya Phocha

Bangkok

Copyright ©2018,BenarNews. Used with the permission of BenarNews.

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article