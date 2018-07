Traffic chaos reigned in Chachoengsao’s Muang district on Monday morning after 24 vehicles were involved in six accidents that saw six people injured, three of them severely, police said.

The first accident occurred in the heart of Muang district at 7.30am when a pickup truck hit a motorcycle on Marupong road, but no one was injured. The accident caused traffic congestion on that road.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation