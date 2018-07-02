Samut Sakhon: Fire outbreak at major seafood company today

SAMUT SAKHON, 2nd July 2018 (NNT) – A fire broke out at Thai Royal Frozen Food Co Ltd in Samut Sakhon province early on Monday. No deaths or injuries have so far been reported.

According to the report, the company is said to be one of the major seafood exporters in Thailand. One of the company’s executives is the chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce of Samut Sakhon and the Secretary-General of the Thai Frozen Foods Association, Amphai Hankraiwilai.

