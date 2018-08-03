Finnish Woman Detained After Trying to Stop Flight With Deported Migrant





Aino Pennanen’s one-person protest apparently failed to repeat the success of a female student, who blocked the deportation of an asylum seeker from Sweden to Afghanistan in a similar incident last week.

Aino Pennanen, the legislative secretary of the Green League, one of Finland’s largest political parties, has been arrested after she protested against the deportation of an asylum seeker on a Finnair flight at Helsinki Airport on Tuesday.

In a Facebook video, Pennanen is seen arguing with the staff and refusing to sit down.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

