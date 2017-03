The Supreme Court today upheld the two-year jail sentence for former core member of the red-shirt movement Yoswarit Chuklom, alias Jeng Dokjik, after agreeing with the rulings of the first and the second courts for lese majeste.

After the ruling, he was immediately escorted by warden to Bangkok Remand Prison to serve the jail sentence with no suspension of jail term.

Thai PBS