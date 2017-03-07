Tuesday, March 7, 2017
Home > News > Terror Alert: Italy Braces for ‘Lone Wolf’ Jihadist Attacks

Terror Alert: Italy Braces for ‘Lone Wolf’ Jihadist Attacks

The Colosseum in the centre of the city of Rome, Italy
TN News 0

The Italian intelligence services have warned that the country is “increasingly exposed” to the risk of terrorist attacks, primarily by “radicalized individuals inside the country.” Sputnik discussed the situation with Professor Marco Lombardi, the director of Milan Catholic University’s Terrorism Research Center.

According to the 130-page annual report prepared by the country’s intelligence services, the biggest threat is posed by the so-called “lone wolves” recruited by Daesh through Internet chat rooms increasingly visited by “often very young” extremists living in Italy.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Thai PM Yingluck Shinawatra visits Indonesia

Thai PM Yingluck Shinawatra says no cabinet reshuffle

Cambodia frees Thai soldier captured during cross border clash

Leave a Reply