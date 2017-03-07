Terror Alert: Italy Braces for ‘Lone Wolf’ Jihadist Attacks

The Italian intelligence services have warned that the country is “increasingly exposed” to the risk of terrorist attacks, primarily by “radicalized individuals inside the country.” Sputnik discussed the situation with Professor Marco Lombardi, the director of Milan Catholic University’s Terrorism Research Center.

According to the 130-page annual report prepared by the country’s intelligence services, the biggest threat is posed by the so-called “lone wolves” recruited by Daesh through Internet chat rooms increasingly visited by “often very young” extremists living in Italy.

