North Korea, Malaysia bar each other’s citizens from leaving

PanARMENIAN.Net – North Korea on Tuesday, march 7 banned Malaysians from leaving the country, a move that dramatically escalated the bitter diplomatic battle over the death of the North Korean leader’s half brother. Malaysia likened the ban to a hostage-taking and responded in kind, closing its borders to North Koreans who want to leave, The Associated Press reports.

The tit-for-tat directives come as relations between the two countries disintegrate over the poisoning of Kim Jong Nam in a crowded airport terminal in Kuala Lumpur on Feb. 13. A Malaysian autopsy determined that VX nerve agent, a banned chemical weapon, killed him.

Although there is growing speculation that North Korea orchestrated the attack, Malaysia has never directly accused Pyongyang. Still, North Korea has slammed the investigation as flawed and biased.

