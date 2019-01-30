Mumbai Skyline

Indian Police Rescue Minor Girls Forced to Watch Porn, Raped in Shelter Home

By TN / January 30, 2019

Vinod Kumar, the 30-year-old manager of the Arunai Children’s Home in Tamil Nadu, has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Over a dozen minor girls have complained that Kumar forced them to watch explicit content on his mobile phone and later raped them, according to the police.

Indian police have rescued at least 15 minor girls from a private shelter home in Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu, where they were allegedly being sexually abused, says a report in the newspaper The Hindu. The girls, all minors, have alleged that they were forced to watch pornographic content by the manager of the shelter home before sexually abusing them.

The crime came to light during a two-day sensitisation programme called “Big World” conducted by the state police and Child Protection Unit of the state.

