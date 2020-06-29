Thailand extends its state of emergency for one month

Thailand extends its state of emergency for one month1 min read
BANGKOK, June 29 (TNA) — Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha insisted on the necessity to extend the state of emergency for one more month and said the 5th round of business lockdown relaxation was aimed at helping poor and jobless people.
He announced the decision of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration today. As its head, Gen Prayut said special measures and the imposition of the executive decree on public administration in emergency situations resulted in the effective control of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and therefore the government needed to extend the state of emergency under the decree.
TNA