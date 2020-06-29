June 29, 2020

Thailand extends its state of emergency for one month

Police car and motorcycle in Thailand

Police car and motorcycle in Thailand. Photo: Dickelbers. CC BY-SA 4.0.


BANGKOK, June 29 (TNA) — Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha insisted on the necessity to extend the state of emergency for one more month and said the 5th round of business lockdown relaxation was aimed at helping poor and jobless people.

He announced the decision of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration today. As its head, Gen Prayut said special measures and the imposition of the executive decree on public administration in emergency situations resulted in the effective control of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and therefore the government needed to extend the state of emergency under the decree.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

