Hundreds more foreigners arrested for visa offences





A total of 382 foreigners were arrested for immigration offences in raids which targeted 217 locations in Bangkok and other provinces across the country early on Friday morning.

Combined teams of police involved in the raids also arrested 121 Thais for other offences, bringing the total number of arrests to 503, said Pol Maj Gen Ittiphol Itthisarnronnchai, deputy chief of the Immigration Bureau.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

