Downtown Pattaya at night

Downtown Pattaya at night. Photo: lynhdan / flickr.

Pattaya

Dutch Tourist who claimed police extorted him for 40,000 baht and planted drugs on him says it was a drunken mistake on his part

By TN / January 24, 2019

A Dutch tourist has apologized to the Pattaya police after he claimed he had drugs planted on him, was abused and was extorted out of 40,000 baht.

He also claimed a French volunteer cop was involved in the extortion. He told the cops in Pattaya yesterday that he had found his money in his wardrobe.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

