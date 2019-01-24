Dutch Tourist who claimed police extorted him for 40,000 baht and planted drugs on him says it was a drunken mistake on his part





A Dutch tourist has apologized to the Pattaya police after he claimed he had drugs planted on him, was abused and was extorted out of 40,000 baht.

He also claimed a French volunteer cop was involved in the extortion. He told the cops in Pattaya yesterday that he had found his money in his wardrobe.

