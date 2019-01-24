Laem Chabang port in Chonburi

Laem Chabang port in Chonburi. Photo: Lokomotive74.

Pattaya

68 year old American suffers heart attack and dies on Luxury Cruise liner visiting Sri Racha

By TN / January 24, 2019

Police and foundation medics were called to a luxury liner moored in the port at Laem Chabang, Sri Racha, after the death of a 68 year old American passenger.

The wife of “George” told investigators that her husband had taken his clothes off and was preparing for bed in their cabin when he suffered what she believed was a heart attack.

