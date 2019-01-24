68 year old American suffers heart attack and dies on Luxury Cruise liner visiting Sri Racha





Police and foundation medics were called to a luxury liner moored in the port at Laem Chabang, Sri Racha, after the death of a 68 year old American passenger.

The wife of “George” told investigators that her husband had taken his clothes off and was preparing for bed in their cabin when he suffered what she believed was a heart attack.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



