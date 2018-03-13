Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Home > Pattaya > About 240 million baht worth of Payoong timber and pirated goods seized at Laem Chabang deep-sea port

About 240 million baht worth of Payoong timber and pirated goods seized at Laem Chabang deep-sea port

Illegally logged Rosewood
TN Pattaya 0

Customs and forest officials seized about 240 million baht worth of timber, including Siamese Rosewood or Payoong processed wood, and pirated goods in seven containers at Laem Chabang deep-sea port, Chon Buri province, on Monday.

Mr Natthawuth Sratan, director of the investigation and suppression of the Customs Department, told the media at Laem Chabang deep-seaport that officials decided to check the content in the six containers after it was discovered that the people who wanted to export the goods inside the containers were connected with members of a gang arrested in February at Klong Toey port for attempting to export protected processed wood out of the country.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Motorcycle racing gang in Thailand

Pattaya policeman attacked by gang as payback for drugs bust

Breaking News

Australian’s Young Thai Girlfriend Makes Suicidal Leap in Jomtien

Breaking News

Drunken Thai Woman jumps from Pattaya apartment balcony

Leave a Reply