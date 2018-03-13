About 240 million baht worth of Payoong timber and pirated goods seized at Laem Chabang deep-sea port

Customs and forest officials seized about 240 million baht worth of timber, including Siamese Rosewood or Payoong processed wood, and pirated goods in seven containers at Laem Chabang deep-sea port, Chon Buri province, on Monday.

Mr Natthawuth Sratan, director of the investigation and suppression of the Customs Department, told the media at Laem Chabang deep-seaport that officials decided to check the content in the six containers after it was discovered that the people who wanted to export the goods inside the containers were connected with members of a gang arrested in February at Klong Toey port for attempting to export protected processed wood out of the country.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS