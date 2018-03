Samui residents are calling on police to locate and arrest a naked foreign tourist who was photographed hugging Hin Ta rock, which is regarded by local residents as a symbol of Koh Samui in Surat Thani.

The photos show the unidentified woman walking around and hugging the rock, which resembles a phallus, to pose for photos. They were posted on the Facebook group of local residents.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation