Saudi Arabia to reportedly start issuing tourist visas in April

PanARMENIAN.Net – Saudi Arabia is planning to issue its first official tourist visas from April 1, ANI News reports citing tour operators.

The plan is a bid to allow non-Muslim tourists visit historic sites such as Jeddah, Riyadh and the ancient city of Mada’in Saleh in the Arabian Desert.

If the plan goes ahead, then this will be the first time that the kingdom will issue visas specifically for tourism, although tourists have been allowed to enter Saudi Arabia for religious business and so-called personal visits in the past.

“We’ve heard so much about Saudi Arabia in regards to business, religion, and politics. But as a traveler, getting to see beneath the news story and understand more about day-to-day life, the people of Saudi, and the amazing historical sites, is a huge driver of interest in visiting the country”, said Andrea Ross, United States’ Director at Wild Frontiers.

Full story: panarmenian.net

PanARMENIAN Network