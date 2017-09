A German tourist wearing only shoes and a helmet and identified by police as “Mr. A” was arrested late last night for nude cycling while masturbating in front of tourists.

Apparently, the lewd display by the 56-year-old man happened on several streets in downtown Pattaya before he finally stopped with the intention of completing his act of self-love on Khao Phra Tamnak Road, reported The Nation.

Full story: coconuts.co

By Coconuts Bangkok