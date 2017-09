A chocolate factory in Samut Sakhon province was ordered closed yesterday after a raid by a combined force of government authorities found it produced liquor chocolates without official licence.

The raid by the combined force comprising police, soldiers, excise and health officials followed complaints by parents that the factory in Tambon Kwae-orm in Amphawa district produced and sold liquor chocolates to their children and youths.

