Police officer transferred for drinks party at police station in Sing Buri

4 hours ago TN
Sing Buri Market viewed from the main road

Sing Buri Market viewed from the main road. Photo: ::::=UT=::::




A police officer in In Buri district has been transferred, pending an investigation, after being seen on social media holding a drinks party at a police station before New Year.

The alleged party took place on the afternoon of December 28th between 3pm and 4pm. An image of the incident was posted on a Facebook page last week by a netizen, sparking widespread criticism of the conduct.

