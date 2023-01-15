Police officer transferred for drinks party at police station in Sing Buri









A police officer in In Buri district has been transferred, pending an investigation, after being seen on social media holding a drinks party at a police station before New Year.

The alleged party took place on the afternoon of December 28th between 3pm and 4pm. An image of the incident was posted on a Facebook page last week by a netizen, sparking widespread criticism of the conduct.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

