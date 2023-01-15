Tourism Ministry Targets 80 Million Tourists by 2027









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has said it hopes to drive up the number of international visitors to Thailand to 80 million over the next five years.

This would mean doubling the number of international visitors from pre-pandemic figures, exceeding the kingdom’s current population of around 70 million.

Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn said this target, once achieved, could raise the country’s tourism revenue from 1.93 trillion baht in 2019 to 5 trillion baht.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit

Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

