Thailand plans to introduce 300 baht tourist fee from June

9 hours ago TN
International Arrivals at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

International Arrivals at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. Photo: David Leo Veksler / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




Thailand plans to charge a 300 baht fee to foreign tourists starting in June to develop attractions and cover accident insurance, official sources said today.

Thailand’s Minister of Tourism and Sports, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, explained that part of the fee will be used to take care of travelers who are unable to pay the costs themselves due to accidents and also to develop new destinations for tourists, according to the Bangkok Post.

The 300 baht fee will be collected from all tourists who arrive in the country by air, however, the fee will not be collected from foreigners with work permits or border passes.

The proposed 300 baht entry fee is subject to government approval.

-Thailand News (TN)



