Worker dies trapped by rubber sheeting machine in Buriram

9 hours ago TN
Thung Kraten in Nong Ki District, Buriram

A road crossing Thung Kraten in Nong Ki District, Buriram. Photo: Platongtoete. CC BY 3.0.




BURI RAM: A worker was killed when his arm became caught in a rubber sheeting machine at a factory in Prakhon Chai district late on Tuesday night.

Pol Capt Suthep Daengmuenwai, a Prakhonchai police duty officer, said the accident was reported by a rubber factory on Chok Chai-Det Udom road in tambon Khok Ma, Prakhon Chai district.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Surachai Piragsa
BANGKOK POST



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Wat Burapha Phiram in Roi Et, the highest standing Buddha

Roi Et schoolgirl stabbed to death by male relative

5 days ago TN
Mercedes-Benz 1124 fire truck

Two die, one seriously injured in gold shop fire in Kalasin Monday night

1 week ago TN
A roundabout in Sisaket

40 underage pub-goers found at a pub in Sisaket

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Bar girls in Pattaya

Pattaya Police Continue Raids on Venues Allegedly Violating Legal Closing Times

9 hours ago TN
International Arrivals at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Thailand plans to introduce 300 baht tourist fee from June

9 hours ago TN
Thung Kraten in Nong Ki District, Buriram

Worker dies trapped by rubber sheeting machine in Buriram

9 hours ago TN
Quadcopter drone with camera

Thailand’s First Drone Delivery Service Launched in Phuket

9 hours ago TN
Tiger Cave Temple (Wat Tham Suea) in Krabi

German Tourist Seriously Injured After Falling at Tiger Cave Temple in Krabi

9 hours ago TN