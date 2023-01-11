Worker dies trapped by rubber sheeting machine in Buriram









BURI RAM: A worker was killed when his arm became caught in a rubber sheeting machine at a factory in Prakhon Chai district late on Tuesday night.

Pol Capt Suthep Daengmuenwai, a Prakhonchai police duty officer, said the accident was reported by a rubber factory on Chok Chai-Det Udom road in tambon Khok Ma, Prakhon Chai district.

