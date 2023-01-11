Thailand’s First Drone Delivery Service Launched in Phuket









The first drone delivery service in Thailand was launched in Phuket to support the ‘Smart City’ project by using technology in international tourism cities.

The Grand Opening – 1st Drone Delivery Service yesterday (January 9th) was led by the Boat Pattana Co., Ltd., together with the Villa Market JP Co., Ltd. and the Avilon Robotics Co., Ltd. which is under the slogan ‘We Carry The Future’.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





