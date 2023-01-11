Thailand’s First Drone Delivery Service Launched in Phuket

9 hours ago TN
Quadcopter drone with camera

A quadcopter drone with camera. Photo: Lars Nissen Photoart / Pixabay.




The first drone delivery service in Thailand was launched in Phuket to support the ‘Smart City’ project by using technology in international tourism cities.

The Grand Opening – 1st Drone Delivery Service yesterday (January 9th) was led by the Boat Pattana Co., Ltd., together with the Villa Market JP Co., Ltd. and the Avilon Robotics Co., Ltd. which is under the slogan ‘We Carry The Future’.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



