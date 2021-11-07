Government certifies 15 smart city implementation areas









BANGKOK (NNT) – The government is working to drive smart city development nationwide, where the aim is to use digital technology to improve people’s standard of living. Fifteen areas have now been certified as smart city implementation areas.

Deputy Prime Minister Gen. Prawit Wongsuwon presided over a meeting of the National Smart City Steering sub-committee, which saw the attendance of Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn and representatives from the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA), Smart City Thailand Office, and other relevant agencies.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Namo Vananupong,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





