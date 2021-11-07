November 7, 2021

Government certifies 15 smart city implementation areas

BANGKOK (NNT) – The government is working to drive smart city development nationwide, where the aim is to use digital technology to improve people’s standard of living. Fifteen areas have now been certified as smart city implementation areas.

Deputy Prime Minister Gen. Prawit Wongsuwon presided over a meeting of the National Smart City Steering sub-committee, which saw the attendance of Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn and representatives from the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA), Smart City Thailand Office, and other relevant agencies.

