Thailand aspires to be hub for herbal products and cannabis-based medicines









Thailand aims to become an international hub for the production and export of herbal products and cannabis/hemp-based medicines, to boost revenues for farmers and the country, said Deputy Government Spokesperson Dr. Rachada Dhnadirek on Sunday.

To achieve this ambitious target, the Ministry of Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives has already launched a project for the mass cultivation of herbal plants in 37 plots, covering 1,269 hectares in 22 provinces and involving over 1,500 growers. Herbal plants will also be grown in over 8,000 hectares of land belonging to farmers’ cooperatives and community enterprise groups.

Full story: haipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

