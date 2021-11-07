November 7, 2021

Thailand aspires to be hub for herbal products and cannabis-based medicines

8 mins ago TN
Cannabis Sativa Plant

Marijuana, cannabis Sativa Plant. Photo: Lode Van de Velde.




Thailand aims to become an international hub for the production and export of herbal products and cannabis/hemp-based medicines, to boost revenues for farmers and the country, said Deputy Government Spokesperson Dr. Rachada Dhnadirek on Sunday.

To achieve this ambitious target, the Ministry of Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives has already launched a project for the mass cultivation of herbal plants in 37 plots, covering 1,269 hectares in 22 provinces and involving over 1,500 growers. Herbal plants will also be grown in over 8,000 hectares of land belonging to farmers’ cooperatives and community enterprise groups.

Full story: haipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Samsung Galaxy S10

Government certifies 15 smart city implementation areas

10 mins ago TN
PM Prayut at COVID-19 vaccine presentation

Prayut wants early procurement of Merck’s Molnupiravir and Pfizer’s Paxlovid

20 hours ago TN
Thai Parliament, House of Representatives

Royal insult law repeal draws over 100,000 supporters

20 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Police car in Chiang Mai, Thailand

20 Myanmar nationals caught in Chiang Mai for illegal entry

3 mins ago TN
Cannabis Sativa Plant

Thailand aspires to be hub for herbal products and cannabis-based medicines

8 mins ago TN
Samsung Galaxy S10

Government certifies 15 smart city implementation areas

10 mins ago TN
Prison cell

625 inmates infected with COVID-19 at two Korat prisons

13 mins ago TN
Isuzu Fire Engine in Na Wa

Fire destroys garden shop in Chonburi

19 hours ago TN