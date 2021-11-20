November 7, 2021

20 Myanmar nationals caught in Chiang Mai for illegal entry

Police car in Chiang Mai, Thailand

CHIANG MAI: Twenty Myanmar nationals were arrested for illegal entry by rangers under the Pha Muang Force in Mae Ai district in the small hours on Sunday.

Maj Gen Narit Thawornwong, the Pha Muang Force commander, said a Nissan pick-up was stopped at about 1.30am for a search at the Huay Khok Mu checkpoint by rangers from the Ranger Company 3202, at Moo 7 village in tambon Mae Nawang.

