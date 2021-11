CHIANGMAI, Nov 4 (TNA) – More than 50 illegal Myanmar migrants were arrested in the northern province of Chiang Mai just after they walked across the border into Fang district.

Police and soldiers rounded up 36 illegal Myanmar migrants while they were hiding near the Huai Ngu reservoir.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

