Myanmar Stray Bullets Hit Thai Homes in Mae Sot, Troops Fire Warning Shots

TAK — Thai troops fired warning shots after stray bullets from fighting in Myanmar crossed the border into Mae Sot district on March 31, injuring a Myanmar worker and alarming residents along the frontier.

Myanmar Mortar Fire Injures Four in Thai Border Village

The incident occurred at approximately 4:10pm, according to Maj. Gen. Maitree Chupreecha, commander of the Naresuan Task Force. At least one Myanmar migrant worker was reported injured when bullets struck Huai Mahawong village in Mahawan subdistrict, damaging homes and prompting panic among locals.

Cross-Border Spillover

The gunfire followed clashes between Myanmar military forces and an armed opposition group near Nila Pan village on the Myanmar side. During the exchange, rounds traveled into Thai territory, prompting concern among villagers who reported hearing sustained gunfire. Authorities confirmed the spillover but said the situation on the Thai side remained under control.

Maj. Gen. Maitree reported the development to Lt. Gen. Worathep Boonya, commander of the Third Army Area, and received approval to respond. Thai forces then fired four warning smoke rounds aimed at alerting both sides to halt or redirect fire away from the border. The Naresuan Task Force emphasized that all actions were conducted in line with established Rules of Engagement.

BREAKING: Thai army fires warning shots after stray bullets from Myanmar land in Mae Sot, injuring migrant worker. The fighting today at Waw Lay was intensified and Burmese military used heavy weapons and airstrikes after losing ground. pic.twitter.com/GwMhHl79ak — Saw Nimrod from Burma (@NimrodAndrew) March 31, 2026

Civilian Safety Concerns

Officials urged residents in the affected area to remain vigilant as monitoring continues along the border. The use of warning shots reflects Thailand’s effort to prevent escalation while signaling concern over violations of its territory. The incident also highlights the ongoing risks posed by instability in neighboring Myanmar, particularly for border communities where residents live within earshot of armed conflict.

Ongoing Monitoring

According to Khaosod, authorities are continuing to assess the security situation and maintain readiness in case of further spillover from fighting across the border. Local agencies are expected to coordinate closely with military units to ensure civilian safety. No further injuries or damage have been reported at this stage.

Stray Bullet from Myanmar Border Clash Forces Thai School Evacuation

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of border communities caught near active conflict zones. For residents of Huai Mahawong village, the sound of gunfire and the sight of stray bullets landing in their homes brought the realities of Myanmar’s internal conflict dangerously close to their doorsteps.

-Thailand News (TN)