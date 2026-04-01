Truck Reversing on Road Kills 5-Year-Old Girl in Buriram

BURIRAM — A 5-year-old girl has been killed in a tragic accident after a six-wheel truck reversed over an electric bicycle carrying three children on a narrow village road, police said.

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The incident occurred on March 31, 2026, in Tha Muang village, Satuk district. Police and rescue workers rushed to the scene after receiving reports that a child had been run over.

Scene of the Tragedy

Upon arrival, authorities found a dump truck stopped across a narrow concrete road approximately 5 metres wide. Beneath the rear wheel lay a crushed electric bicycle, and underneath it was the body of a 5-year-old girl identified as Bonus, who died at the scene. Two other children, aged 8 and 11, were injured but survived. Rescue teams transported them to Satuk Hospital for treatment.

The driver, identified as 55-year-old Pairoj, remained at the scene and later provided a statement to police.

Witness Account

A local witness told investigators that two trucks were attempting to pass each other on the tight road when one driver reversed to create space. At that same moment, three children on an electric motorbike had stopped behind the trucks.

The reversing driver did not see them and backed directly into the bike. The children were knocked down and trapped beneath the truck. Two managed to crawl out, but the youngest girl was fatally crushed.

Investigation Underway

Police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances of the accident. The case highlights the dangers posed by large vehicles driving through narrow village roads, where visibility can be severely limited and children are often present.

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For the family of Bonus and the community of Tha Muang village, the tragedy serves as a devastating reminder of how quickly ordinary moments can turn to loss when visibility fails and space is scarce.

-Thailand News (TN)