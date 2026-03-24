Brake Failure Sends Truck Crashing into Rayong Home, Injuring Seven

RAYONG — Seven workers were injured and a home was left badly damaged after a passenger truck suffered brake failure and plowed into a house in Ban Khai district early on the morning of March 23, renewing local concerns about a junction residents say has long been prone to accidents.

BMW Crashes into Karaoke Bar in Samut Prakan, Eight Injured

The crash happened around 6:00am at the Sam Yaek Khai Luk intersection in Nong Lalok subdistrict. Emergency responders rushed the injured — all Myanmar nationals — to Ban Khai Hospital for treatment. Their current conditions remain unclear.

Moment of Impact

Police from Ban Khai Police Station and local rescue units arrived to find a chaotic scene. The truck, which had been carrying 17 workers from Nikhom Phatthana district to Nong Lalok, reportedly lost braking control while navigating a curved approach to a traffic light. The driver first clipped a van before the vehicle careered off the road and into a residential property.

A six-wheel truck carrying factory workers ran a red light after brake failure and slammed into a house on early Monday morning in Ban Khai district, Rayong. At least 20 people were injured, including five seriously. Several parked vehicles were also damaged. The driver told… pic.twitter.com/fOfhhVAU3n — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) March 23, 2026

The truck struck a house awning, a parked car, a sidecar motorcycle, and an electric pole, leaving debris scattered across the site. The driver, identified as 49-year-old Udom, told investigators the brakes failed as he approached the intersection, leaving him unable to steer or stop the vehicle.

Familiar Fears

Homeowner Somthawin, 57, said he was inside when he heard a violent impact. Stepping outside, he found his car, his sidecar motorcycle, and part of his home’s structure damaged. He admitted he was not entirely surprised — crashes, he said, are a regular occurrence at the junction, a claim that highlights longstanding safety concerns that have yet to be addressed.

Steel Rod Crash Raises Safety Fears at Phuket Condo Construction Site

Ongoing Investigation

Naewna reported that authorities have documented the scene and are investigating the exact cause of the brake failure. Whether legal action will follow remains unclear. For residents, the incident serves as yet another reminder of a dangerous intersection in need of urgent attention — and for the seven injured workers, a routine morning commute turned into a brush with disaster.

-Thailand News (TN)