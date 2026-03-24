Russian Arrested for ATM Withdrawals in Pattaya Linked to Call Centre Scam

CHON BURI — A Russian national was arrested in Chon Buri on March 19 as he attempted to withdraw cash linked to a call centre scam from an ATM, marking a significant development in an ongoing crackdown by Chon Buri Provincial Police on scams involving foreign nationals.

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The gang has been linked to 198 ATM withdrawals totaling more than 4.6 million baht, according to investigators.

Suspicious Patterns Trigger Investigation

Officers observed unusual patterns of multiple withdrawals being made by foreign nationals at different ATMs in the Na Jomtien area. Authorities identified 93 transactions amounting to 2.1 million baht at an ATM near Soi Na Jomtien 4, while 105 withdrawals worth 2.5 million baht occurred at another ATM in the vicinity. The suspicious activity prompted further investigation by police.

The arrest took place when 20-year-old Russian national Mark Zhambalov was caught in the act of withdrawing cash at an ATM in Huai Yai subdistrict. Evidence seized from the suspect included 96,000 baht in cash, an iPhone 13, and a blue Yamaha NMAX motorcycle. Police have not disclosed further details about the broader scam operation as investigations continue.

Charges Filed

Zhambalov faces charges under Section 269/5 of the Criminal Law for misuse of another person’s electronic card, an offense that carries a penalty of up to five years in prison, a 100,000 baht fine, or both. He is additionally charged with fraud, which carries a penalty of up to three years in jail, a 60,000 baht fine, or both.

Ongoing Investigation

As authorities work to dismantle the entire network involved in the scam, the case highlights the ongoing challenges facing law enforcement in combating sophisticated scam operations that employ advanced tactics and wide-reaching networks. Police have indicated that further arrests are possible as investigators trace connections to other individuals who may be part of the same criminal enterprise.

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The arrest underscores the increasing use of foreign nationals as money mules by call centre scam operations, which continue to target victims both in Thailand and internationally. Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious banking activity to police.

-Thailand News (TN)