Swedish Man Assaulted by Transgender in Pattaya After Dispute

PATTAYA — A Swedish man was injured after being assaulted by a transgender individual in Pattaya in the early hours of March 22, prompting emergency medical assistance and raising concerns about late-night safety in the city’s nightlife districts.

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Rescue workers transported the victim to hospital after he sustained head injuries, facial swelling and lacerations to both knees. The incident occurred in the Jomtien area, and authorities confirmed that a formal police complaint is expected once the victim’s condition stabilises.

Incident Details

At approximately 2:45am on March 22, the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Pattaya Rescue Centre received a call requesting assistance for an injured man outside a residence in Wat Tham Samakkhi Soi 3. Volunteers arrived to find the victim, identified only as Mr M., waiting outside in visible pain with noticeable injuries. First aid was administered at the scene before he was urgently transferred to Pattaya Memorial Hospital for further treatment.

According to a friend of the victim who declined to be named, the incident followed an evening out in the Rompho Market area of Jomtien. Mr M. had been drinking at a beer bar and was riding a motorcycle back to his accommodation when he encountered a transgender individual outside a massage shop. The individual reportedly called him over and attempted to engage him in conversation, inviting him to continue socialising.

When the tourist declined, an argument reportedly broke out between the two. The transgender individual allegedly struck him on the back of the head, causing him to fall from his motorcycle, before kicking him in the legs while he was on the ground. Fearing for his safety, Mr M. abandoned his motorcycle and fled on foot, later arranging transport back to his residence and contacting a friend for assistance.

At the scene, they found the injured man identified as Mr. Kaj Magnus, a Swedish national, sitting in front of his residence waiting for help. He had swelling and pain to the head, along with lacerations on both knees. Rescue personnel provided first aid before transporting him… pic.twitter.com/OF6MZY0pMm — Pure Guava (@pureguava10300) March 22, 2026

Ongoing Investigation

Rescue personnel confirmed the victim is receiving medical care, while the motorcycle remains at the scene where it was left. The alleged attacker had fled before emergency services arrived.

Authorities have not yet made any arrests, but the injured man is expected to file a formal complaint with investigators at Pattaya City Police Station once his condition stabilises. Police are expected to review the case and pursue legal action against the suspect in accordance with the law.

Broader Concerns

The incident highlights ongoing concerns about late-night altercations involving tourists in Pattaya’s nightlife areas, where disputes can escalate quickly and leave visitors vulnerable. Local authorities have previously emphasised the importance of maintaining safety in entertainment zones, particularly during peak tourist seasons.

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Police have urged witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to come forward to assist with the investigation as they work to identify and locate the suspect.

-Thailand News (TN)