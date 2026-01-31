Thailand News

Truck Snags Power Lines in Samut Prakan, Toppling 70 Poles

SAMUT PRAKAN – A major power outage struck a nearly two-kilometer stretch of old Sukhumvit Road early Friday morning after an 18-wheel trailer caught overhead cables and pulled down more than 70 electricity poles. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. near Muang Samut Bang Pu Hospital, extending toward the entrance of Bang Pu Industrial Estate.

The cascading collapse of 12-meter poles caused extensive damage to the power distribution network, with losses estimated at no less than 10 million baht, excluding equipment costs, according to Natee Thinwongyae, assistant head of the Metropolitan Electricity Authority’s (MEA) distribution maintenance division.

More than 200 technicians have been deployed to clear debris, install new poles, and restore electricity. Power had been partially restored by late morning, with full service expected to return by midnight.

Police confirmed the truck driver tested negative for alcohol. He has been charged with reckless driving causing damage to state property. The MEA will file a formal complaint once a full assessment of the damage is complete.

Traffic access to Bang Pu Industrial Estate remained uninterrupted despite the incident.

-Thailand News (TN)

