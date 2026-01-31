Foreign Tourists Filmed in Intimate Acts on Moving Tuk-Tuk in Phuket

PHUKET – A video showing foreign tourists engaging in sexual activity inside a moving tuk-tuk while crossing Patong Hill has sparked widespread criticism online, raising concerns about public decency and Phuket’s tourism image. The incident occurred on the night of January 29 and was captured by another motorist’s dashcam.

Phuket tuk-tuk sex video goes viral

Footage and images were shared on January 30 by the Facebook page Phuket Times, which reported that a couple removed their clothing and performed explicit acts during the ride, apparently unconcerned about the tuk-tuk driver or other road users.

The post quickly went viral, drawing strong and mixed reactions. Many users condemned the behavior as inappropriate and damaging to Phuket’s reputation, while others questioned the legal enforcement of public decency laws. Some comments also raised concerns about the driver’s role and whether they could be held responsible.

The incident has added to ongoing discussions about tourist conduct in Phuket and the balance between an open tourism environment and respect for local norms. As of now, no official statement has been released by local authorities, and it remains unclear whether police will investigate or identify those involved.

The case has nevertheless prompted calls from some members of the public for stricter enforcement of public order regulations in tourist areas.

-Thailand News (TN)