PHUKET: A video taken from a vehicle travelling behind a tu-tuk in Karon showing two foreigners getting intimate in the back of the tuk-tuk has gone viral on social media overnight.

The 28 second long video was posted to on the Facebook page of Sornchai Uadsree last night (May 5) together with the message, “Can’t they wait until they arrive at a hotel? Really can’t they wait to do this?”

Eakkapop Thongtub,

The Phuket News