Thai woman linked to Bahrain sex trade held

A Thai woman wanted for procuring young women into the flesh trade in Bahrain has been arrested at Suvarnabhumi airport, according to the Immigration Bureau.

Ananya Sakulrapha, 37, of Pathum Thani, was apprehended shortly after arriving at the airport on Friday. She was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the Criminal Court on March 9 on charges of colluding in human trafficking by procuring women for forced prostitution and illegal detention.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS