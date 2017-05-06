Taxis in Bangkok go for total revamp

Taxis in Bangkok will soon be mandated by the state to be installed with global positioning system, closed-circuit​ TV cameras, and emergency buttons linked directly to the police centre in a total revamp of taxi services offered by the military junta to ensure safe travel by passengers and to probe the image of Thai taxi service.

The compulsory requirement will take immediate effect for newly registered taxis, while old taxis will be given certain period for them to comply with the new ministerial rules and regulations for taxi service.

