A Danish expatriate was killed and his Thai wife seriously injured when a taxi they paid to take them from Tak to Bangkok flipped over and crashed into the ditch on Phaholyothin highway in Kamphaengphet province early today.

Drowsy driving was blamed as cause of the fatal accident which killed Thomas Bach, a 49-year-old Danish expat who came with his Thai wife Daeng Sukhakul, 46, from her home in Wang Chao district of Tak province to Bangkok.

