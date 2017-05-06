Suspected IS militant left Thailand on April 21: NSC

Saturday, May 6, 2017
Immigration at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok
BANGKOK, 6th May 2017 (NNT) – A suspected Islamic State militant who is on the run left the kingdom last month, says the National Security Council (NSC).

National Security Council Secretary-General, Gen Taweep Netniyom said suspected IS militant Muhammad Muzaffa Arieff bin Junaidi is no longer in Thailand while confirming that Thai authorities have not been contacted by the Malaysian government with any further information on the suspect. Immigration records indicate that Junaidi left Thailand on April 21.

Junaidi is a regular visitor and has no criminal record in the kingdom.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil,
National News Bureau Of Thailand

