Saturday, May 6, 2017
Macron email hacking shows that free speech is dead in France

Emmanuel Macron
Nearly 9 gigabytes of information from private emails belonging to French Presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron have been leaked after an apparent hack. The leaks came to light late Friday evening, less than two days before polls open in the final round of elections.

The hack is said to contain business documents and related photos.

Macron’s campaign have said that some of the leaked files are fake.

Wikileaks is currently running each document through its copious verification process.

But this is not even the main story.

The main story is that the French Election Control Commission released a statement threatening legal, including criminal action against anyone who publishes the content of the leaks.

The relevant except from the short statement reads,

“The Commission therefore asks the media, and websites in particular, not to report on the content of the data (of the Macron leak), recalling that the dissemination of false information is liable to fall within the scope of the law, in particular criminal law”.

This is an outrage on several levels.

Full story: theduran.com

Adam Garrie,
The Duran

