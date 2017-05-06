Tour boat driver fined 500 baht for starfish selfies by a tourist

Saturday, May 6, 2017
A long-tail tour boat driver was yesterday fined 500 baht after he pleaded guilty to picking up starfishes and sea cucumbers from the seabed for tourists to take selfies.

The driver Ekawat Hatsakorn, 35, was summoned to the Hat Chao Mai marine national park in Trang province after he was found to be the driver of “Chokwimol Tour” tourist boat which took a group of Thai tourists from Ratchaburi province to the marine park and allowed them to take selfies with the starfishes and sea cucumbers.

